Esha Deol Shuns Rumours Of TV Debut With 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi' Show

Recently, a leading news portal published a report in which it quoted the official statement of actor Esha Deol, who shunned the rumours of her TV debut. The report stated that all the speculation doing rounds on the internet about Esha Deol joining the star cast of a mythological series, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, are 'untrue'. The report also gave a sneak-peek into Esha Deol's future plans.

Esha Deol shuns the rumours

As per the leading news portal, Esha Deol is a devotee of Maa Vaishno Devi and wished all the best to everyone associated with the serial. But, currently, she is reading scripts for movies, web-series, and digital films. The report also added that she will soon announce her film projects when the time is right. Meanwhile, Esha Deol is also excited about her new role as an author as her book Amma Mia, published by Penguin Books, has been launched.

Esha Deo's projects

The 38-year-old actor announced her book in February 2020. Esha Deol, who has two daughters Radhiya and Mirya, wrote her parenting experience in the book. She also penned about children's diet in the book.

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. The actor was seen as a gang leader in Roadies X2, which came in 2015. She has given a number of hit films such as Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dhoom and Salman Khan starrer No Entry, among many others.

Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi show

Interestingly, many media reports were floating online, which stated that Esha Deol will be soon seen in the serial Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi playing the character of Samridhi Devi. Earlier, actor Toral Rasputra was seen playing the character of Samridhi Devi. As Toral Rasputra and Pooja Banerjee quit the show, it is reported that the makers are looking for new cast members. Reportedly, Toral Rasputra was not comfortable playing the character of a mother to a grown-up child. The mythological serial, which started its run from September 2019, telecasts on Star Bharat.

