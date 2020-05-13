Esha Gupta Reacts To Marriage Plans With Her Boyfriend, Reveals What He's Most 'scared Of'

Not sure if lockdown was the reason, but Esha Gupta caught her fans off-guard by announcing a few days ago that she was in a relationship with Spanish businessman Manuel Campos Guallar. Unlike gossip mills getting a whiff of the stars’ personal lives, the actor managed to keep it under wraps till now. Now that the duo has made it official, an obvious question would be if they plan to tie the knot soon.

Esha answered this question in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. The actor shared that they have not discussed it yet and that it was not on their ‘horizon.'

The Jannat 2 star however, revealed that Manuel was ‘praying to God’ that she does not ‘lose it.’ Esha shared how she felt she might become an emotional wreck and fight with him, or even if she is bored, they could have a tiff. Esha revealed that her beau is ‘really scared’ if something like this happens, as he knows she’s ‘alone and emotional’, and thus helping her to stay calm,

The Baadshaho star quipped that he was ‘keeping her sane’ and not allowing her to ‘get emotional’ for his own good. She also stated that the four-hour time difference was turning out to be a hassle in enjoying ‘long-distance date nights.’

Opening up on Manuel, she said that it is good to have a partner who is motivating and he was exactly that. The actor shared they were similar, in terms of being fitness lovers, early risers and light eaters.

Esha had posted a pic with him for the first time with the words "te amo mucho mi amor ♥️" that means "I love you so much, my love" and he responded in Hindi, ‘mai tumse pyaar karta hu.’

However, Esha revealed that he won’t be pleased if she spoke about him publicly. She also shared that he had not seen any of her films yet, despite both of them trying to make it work out.

Meanwhile, Esha has been one of the few stars to have a release in the lockdown as her web series Rejctx 2 is premiering on Thursday. The actor has been keeping herself occupied with fitness and leaving fans awestruck with her yoga poses.

