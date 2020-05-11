Esha Gupta's 'be Selective Of Your Battles' Post Is The Monday Motivation You Need

Many celebrities of the Bollywood film industry are using their social media presence to keep their fans entertained. On the other hand, actor Esha Gupta is using her Instagram to spread positivity and awareness. Esha Gupta's photos on her Instagram include many such posts that talk about topics like the environment, climate, and wildlife. The actor recently posted a motivational photo on her social media handle.

Esha Gupta adds on to Monday Motivation posts

Esha Gupta posted an image on her Instagram which has a wonderful motivational quote on it. Esha shared a message that one must be selective of the battles that come in one’s life as it is better to have peace in life rather than trying to be right always. Esha did not add any caption to post, as it seems that the photo completely expressed what she wanted to share. Here is her post.

Esha also stepped forward to share her feelings and thoughts on the climate and pollution as well. Since the time the world has gone under lockdown due to coronavirus, there has been less pollution in the air and water. Talking about this, Esha shared a post on her Instagram that claimed that marine life is benefitting in this time. It is because there are not as many boats in the water or as many people. There is also less pollution. This quote is originally given by the Managing Director of Azraq, Natalie Banks. In the caption of the post, Esha talked about how wildlife has taken the opportunity of humans being unavailable outdoors to fill out abandoned spaces. She talked about how exotic rays, dolphins, and sharks were spotted on the United Arab Emirates’ coastline.

Esha has always been keen to share her thoughts about different topics and has also tried to express them through her social media presence. On the occasion of Earth Day, she shared a beautiful post to commemorate the day. In her post, she wrote that the two words Heart and Earth are spelt out with the same letters. She added that once a person realises this, it all starts to make sense. Through this post, Esha shared the message of how people must keep the earth in their hearts.

Esha Gupta is currently starring in a Zee5 Original show named RejctX. The season two of the show will premiere on May 14. It stars Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali and Sumeet Vyas.

