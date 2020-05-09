Esha Gupta Reveals The Meaning Of Her Tattoo In Latest Instagram Post; Check Out

Recently, the announcement of a lockdown extension was made by the Government of India to control the spread of Coronavirus. While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayan, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, Bollywood actor Esha Gupta revealed the details about her tattoo on Instagram.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Neena Gupta, Esha Gupta & Milind Soman Pay Tributes

Esha Gupta's tattoo explanation

Recently, Esha Gupta took to her social media handle to share a yoga picture, in which the actor can be seen flaunting her tattoo. As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans of the actor enquired about the meaning of the tattoo on her arm, to which Esha replied that the tattoo stands for the initials of her parents’ name. The fan asked: “left hand me tattoo hai hai kya???? Ma'am???????? Please answer anyone” (sic). Esha replied: “AR- parents initials name (Arun n Rekha)" (sic). Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Esha Gupta Shares A New Poster Of 'RejectX2' & Reveals The Release Date; Details Here

As seen in the picture shared by Esha Gupta, the actor can be seen sitting in meditation, donning a sleeveless red mini jumpsuit. Keeping her hair behind, Esha Gupta went for the minimal makeup look.

With the picture shared, Esha Gupta wrote: "ॐ When you own your breath, nobody can steal your peace. It’s ok to take a pause and reflect. Don’t try and get intimidated by others journey or their social media. They have their path, you have yours. Only thing really important is peace and positivity. Over the years I’ve realised most people in my life have been taking space in my mind where it’s not theirs. Some came along as friends. But we need to be aware of who cheers for us and who waits for us to fail. I stopped being bothered by what others think about me, because that reflects on their mentality not mine. What matters is how I perceive myself, that doesn’t mean being selfish. When you focus on yourself and your energy, others opinions don’t matter, their negativity stops affecting you and your aura. Look at yourself in the mirror, are you proud of the human you are? Are you happy with who you are? If so, then you’ve arrived, and others happiness will only make you smile. Remember the universe listens, and it has in abundance for all of us"

Also Read | Esha Gupta Shares A New Poster Of 'RejectX2' & Reveals The Release Date; Details Here

Also Read | Esha Gupta Joins TikTok With A Special Announcement For Her Fans, See Video Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.