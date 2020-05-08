Esha Gupta Joins TikTok With A Special Announcement For Her Fans, See Video Here

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. During this time, Bollywood actors have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans entertained. Amid this, actor Esha Gupta has made an announcement on her Instagram account.

On May 8, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram to thank her fans and to let them know that she has crossed 5 Million followers on her Instagram account. The actor posted a video where she was holding a paper with "5 Million On Instagram" written on it.

The actor in the caption of the video also mentioned that she made her debut on TikTok. The One Day: Justice Delivered actor Esha Gupta captioned her Instagram video saying "Thank you for the love and my #eshanians, we are an insta family of 5mil now.. Tiktok debut presented by @divyaagarwal_official @varunsood12 😂🤦🏽‍♀️

Here is a look at the video that Esha Gupta posted

Several fans commented on Esha Gupta's video. The fans commented on the picture and congratulated the actor for crossing 5 million followers. Here is a look at the comments on Esha Gupta's video.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the film One Day: Justice Delivered. The crime thriller film is jointly produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The film features Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar in the pivotal roles.

One Day: Justice Delivered is directed by Ashok Nanda. The film One Day: Justice Delivered released on July 5 last year. Esha Gupta is gearing up for her digital debut with the show REJCTX2. The show will premiere on May 14. Here is a look at the poster of the show.

