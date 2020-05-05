Esha Gupta Shares A New Poster Of 'RejectX2' & Reveals The Release Date; Details Here

Esha Gupta began her journey in Bollywood with the film Jannat 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi. Since then, the actor went on starring in several films such as Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Rustom, Commando 2 and many more. Esha Gupta is now all set to woo fans with the release of her web series, REJCTX2. The actor recently shared the poster along with the release date of the much-awaited series.

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share another poster of her upcoming series REJCTX2. In the poster, one can see Esha Gupta in an angry intense look. She can also be seen sporting a white shirt, black jeans along with the gun holder around her waist. Esha can also be seen holding the gun in the right hand.

On the other hand, behind her are a group of young adults who seems to be from a rich family. But all they seem scared and worried.

Along with the poster also revealed the release date of the series. Esha Gupta wrote, “The chase begins from 14th May as Officer Rene comes face to face with the #rejctx in #rejctx2…”. Check out the intense picture below.

After receiving positive response and praise for the first season, the makers went on to make the second season of REJCTX. As per reports, the show revolves around a group of teenagers and the dark world that they are a part of. It is also reported that Esha Gupta will play an important role in the show.

Esha Gupta will be seen playing the role of Officer Renee in the series. She will be a part of the investigations that will take place in Jefferson World High School. The new season will also have the cast from the first season including Kubbra Sait of Sacred Games and Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates fame.

In the new season, Esha Gupta's character will explore the deep truths and mysteries behind every single character on REJCTX2. One can see Esha Gupta also engaged in several nail-biting scenes in the teaser.

The actor will also be seen portraying some action sequences in the series. Fans are also very excited about the release of this series. The series, REJCTX2, will air on May 14, 2020, on Zee5 app.

