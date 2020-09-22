Esha Gupta Explains 'purpose Of Life' With A Happy Picture In A Saree

Esha Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her. The actor was seen dressed in a pastel-coloured saree with floral print. The actor paired it with a strappy blouse. Esha Gupta’s look was accessorised with a statement necklace and earrings set. Not to miss the gold bangle and black bindi that made her look even more gorgeous.

Esha Gupta’s look was completed with a middle-parted sleek bun. In the pictures, the actor is seen donning different poses as she flaunts her ethnic look. The actor shared the picture with a beautiful thought. She wrote, “The purpose of our lives is to be happy - Dalai Lama. Thank you sis for this beautiful saree @ranianofficial”. Fans in huge number complimented Esha Gupta's photos by posting heart and love emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at Esha Gupta's Instagram post:

Esha Gupta's perfect leg split

Earlier, Esha Gupta took to Instagram to share a picture of her acing at a yoga aasan. The actor was seen flaunting her skills with a full leg split and further advancing it by touching her hands to her toes. She was seen wearing a blue sports bra paired with black leggings. Esha Gupta also shared another thought with the picture. She wrote, “You have the power over your mind, not the outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength- Marcus Aurelius". Take a look at Esha Gupta's Instagram post.

3 years of Baadshaho: Esha Gupta shares a video

On September 1, Esha Gupta shared a video of her song Socha Hai to mark the occasion of her movie Baadshaho completing 3 years. The song, Socha Hai, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan. The song Socha Hai has more than 100 million views on YouTube.

The song is a remake of the original song Keh Du Tume, sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi wore black outfits in the song. Along with the video, Esha Gupta wrote, "Great people make the happiest memories." (sic). She further thanked the director of the film, for making such a brilliant film. She also tagged her co-stars from the film, calling them 'beautiful people' of her life.

On the work front

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in an OTT film One Day: Justice Delivered. She played the character of a Crime Branch officer Laxmi Rathi. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the thriller film also starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar. Esha Gupta will also be seen in two upcoming Bollywood films, Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3. Directed by Mehul Atha, the film stars Ameesha Patel, Zayed Khan and Sahil Shroff in the lead roles. Esha Gupta's film Hera Pheri 3 has been facing several issues and is expected to release in 2021.

