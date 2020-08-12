Esha Gupta Shares Post For Her 'great Co-star' As 'Rustom' Clocks 4 Yrs & It's Not Akshay

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle to on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, to celebrate the four-year anniversary of her much-acclaimed film Rustom. The actor has been sharing several posts to mark this day but what got fans attention is her appreciation post for her 'great' co-star and it's not Akshay Kumar. Fans are sure going to be thrilled seeing this post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Esha gave a special shout out to her great co-star - her pipe. Yes, Esha shared a throwback picture of her from the film holding a pipe. The actor sported a white outfit and completed the look with an intricate neckpiece, emerald ear studs, and a diamond-studded ring.

She also opted for bold makeup and a quirky hairdo. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Special thanks to this pipe for being a great co-star. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this picture, Esha also shared her poster of Rustom. In the post, she can be seen giving some tough looks and she opted for a black and white dress that consisted of a plunging neckline and a quirky flare on the hip. She can also be seen holding a pipe in the hand.

One can also notice Akshay Kumar in the background holding a gun in his hand. Along with the post, Esha also wrote, “A film that changed my life. Grateful to all of you, thankful for our whole Rustom family.” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice. They praised the actor for her acting skills in the film. One of the users wrote, “Esha u have done great work in the movie.... u played a negative role but your acting was superb.” While the other one wrote, “loved your acting”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the film

Released in 2016, the film Rustom was helmed by Dharmendra Suresh Desai and starred Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. The film revolved around a naval officer who returns home to find out about the affair with his wife. He surrenders soon after assassinating the lover but as the case progresses, it begins to expose his secret purpose. The film was lauded by fans and movie buffs for the acting skills and storyline.

