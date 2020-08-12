Esha Gupta Reveals The Film That Changed Her Life, Shares A Sweet Post

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta took to her social media account and revealed which film of hers changed her life. Gupta, like most celebrities, has been quarantining at home amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 and is quite active on social media. Recently, she spoke about mental health and how she deals with the ups and downs in her life.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta Reveals Being 'ridiculed By Insiders', Says 'we Refuse To Please Their Ego'

Esha Gupta’s movies

Esha Gupta, who has worked in films like Baadshaho and Rustom, took to her social media and celebrated four years of her film Rustom. She shared her character poster on her social media and thanked the entire team of the film. The actor mentioned that Rustom is the film that changed her life.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta Reports Netizen For Harassment, Asks Fans To Report Him By Tagging The Account

'Rustom' cast

2016 film Rustom is a crime thriller that revolves around a navy officer whose wife is having an extramarital affair. The character of the navy officer is essayed by Akshay Kumar, while the role of his wife is played by Ileana D’Cruz. Ileana’s character has an extramarital affair with a businessman who is played by Arjun Bajwa, while Isha Gupta plays the role of Arjun Bajwa’s sister.

Rustom became a massive hit despite having a theatrical clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro. The film had a worldwide grossing of over ₹210.32 crore and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. For his performance as Rustom Pavri, Akshay Kumar received the National Film Award for Best actor during the 64th National Film Awards.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta Urges Fans To Look Out For Helpless Animals In Need Amid Mumbai Rains

Esha Gupta previously spoke on social media about depression and the social stigma surrounding it. Gupta reportedly stated that it is very crucial that people accept and talk about depression. She further mentioned that depression can happen to anyone at any point in their life. She pointed out that it is impossible to know what a person is going through just by looking at them.

The actor feels that people should do what makes them happy while being in quarantine. She said that she has turned back to charcoal painting and sketching. She urged her fans to reduce screen time as a film might provide temporary relief but the negative thoughts will come rushing back after the film is over.

She recommended her fans to meditate and take up yoga for a healthy state of mind. She also revealed that she is learning how to play the ukulele and to speak Spanish. Esha Gupta also said she wants to get a certificate in Kundalini Yoga.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta 'grateful' As She Shares Pictures Of Her 'big Fat Punjabi Family' On IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.