Esha Gupta Reports Netizen For Harassment, Asks Fans To Report Him By Tagging The Account

Esha Gupta does not shy away from voicing her opinions. She is one of those celebrities who are quite active on social media and like to interact with their fans. However, she recently said that she was being harassed by a netizen on her social media handle. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Esha Gupta reports netizen for harassment on Instagram

Esha Gupta took to her Instagram story and called out a netizen for harassing her. She shared a screenshot of the account and tagged Mumbai police’s official Instagram account and asked for their help in this matter. She urged her fans to make use of Instagram’s policies against cyberbullying and report the account. She also termed the netizen as ‘useless scum’. Esha Gupta captioned the story as, “Please feel free to report this useless scum.. @mumbaipolice he’s harassing me please help. She also posted another story with the same screenshot and urged her followers to report this account. She also tagged the netizen in her story and again called out the account by saying that he is harassing her.

Also Read | Esha Gupta Shares Picture With 'long-distance' Boyfriend, Says '6 Months Since I Saw You'

Earlier, Esha Gupta deletes her Instagram posts

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta had surprised everyone in June this year by deleting all her Instagram posts apart from one. Earlier, Esha Gupta’s account had several posts from the actor but she cleared every picture. However, she kept one recent photo posted by her. In the picture, Esha Gupta opted for black shorts and a denim jacket. She sported a messy hair look and accessorised it with oversized hoop earrings. She captioned the picture with only a butterfly emoji. Currently, Esha Gupta has 37 posts on her official Instagram account.

Esha Gupta's Instagram post

Also Read | Esha Gupta's Recent Tweet Strongly Speaks About 'freedom Of Speech' For Women

Also Read | Esha Gupta Asks Fans 'where Is Delhi Located'; Says 'I Am Bit Confused'

On the work front

Esha Gupta recently impressed everyone with her performance in the second season of RejectX. The plot of the series revolved around the lives of a group of teenagers studying in an elite school. The web series highlighted several social issues like gender fluidity, body shaming, personality disorder, and adult film addiction. RejectX season 2 is helmed by Goldie Behl and features talented actors like Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait and Mansi Valli among others in pivotal roles. Esha Gupta plays the role of a police officer who is in charge of investigating the murder of a student. The show is available to stream on Zee 5.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.