Esha Gupta's Stunning Bikini Looks Give Major Vacation Styling Goals

Esha Gupta debuted in Bollywood with the movie Jannat 2. The actor was widely loved and appreciated for her performance alongside Emraan Hashmi. Esha is also known to be very active on social media flooding it periodically with captivating pictures of herself.

She sets the internet on fire with her adorable looks and pictures. She recently shared some of her sizzling bikini-clad pictures that made her fans go gaga over her perfect bikini body. Here are the best bikini looks of the actor to take fashion cues from for your next beach vacation.

Accessories and colours:

Esha Gupta is often seen sporting bikini in her Instagram pics. For all those who think that a bikini cannot be accessorized definitely need to take a look at the actor's style and take cues on how to sport accessories with a bikini like a pro. From body chains to statement neckpieces, chunky bracelets and earrings, Esha slays in all of them.

Tshirt top with bikini bottoms:

Esha Gupta sported a printed red t-shirt tied at the waist paired with a white bikini bottom. Esha looked glamorous and chic in this unique way to style a t-shirt. This elegant way of styling a graphic printed t-shirt created a buzz among her fans and they liked the way Esha styled it with beach curls hairdo and minimal makeup.

Prints, Prints everywhere:

Esha has also styled a variety of printed bikinis. From vibrant colours to quirky prints, Esha slays in all. Here are some of her printed bikini looks to try on your next vacation.

