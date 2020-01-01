Esha Gupta's Instagram Photos That Broke The Internet In 2019

Esha Gupta is known for her role in various Bollywood movies. She made her debut in 2012 in the crime thriller Jannat 2. Apart from this, she is also known for her stunning fashion. The actor is also the winner of 'Miss India International 2007'. She gives major fashion goals to her fans and looks gorgeous in every attire that she wears. Recently in an interview, the actor said that she hates following the trend and rather she creates her own trend. Take a look at some of the pictures of the actor when she broke the internet.

Top pics of Esha Gupta

Esha is wearing a torn light blue denim jacket with dark blue denim jeans. To complete her outfit she is wearing a matte finish makeup. Take a look at her pretty look.

Esha is wearing an emerald green dress in which is looking stunning. To complete her outfit she wore a green cape jacket and a golden colour locket. Take a look at her outfit.

She is wearing a brown sweater pattern t-shirt on which she is wearing metal jewellery. To complete her outfit she is wearing black colour metal rings on her fingers. Take a look at her stunning look.

