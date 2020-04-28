Esha Gupta Introduces Her 'love' MC Gaullar; Fans Call Them Kim Impossible And James Bond

Esha Gupta recently posted a picture with a mysterious man which made people wonder if the two are dating. The speculation arose after Esha Gupta decided to express her affection for the man in the caption for the post. Fans can also be seen calling them different names — from Kim Impossible and Manuel Campos Guallar to James Bond — for the way they are dressed in the picture.

Is the mysterious man Esha Gupta's boyfriend?

Esha Gupta recently posted a picture with businessman Manuel Campos Guallar, who is known for his work in Mabel Design Co. In the picture posted, the alleged couple can be seen posing in a halls with grand and classy interior. She can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit with a thick and long coat. On the other hand, Manuel Gaullar can be seen wearing a classic black suit with a black tie and shoes.

In the caption for the post, Esha Gupta has written “te amo mucho mi amor” which translates to, “I love you so much, my love”. Her followers can be seen showering the couple with love and blessings in the comments section. They can also be seen calling the couple Kim Impossible and James Bond as they have a close resemblance to these fictional characters. Have a look at the post from Esha Gupta’s Instagram with the comments here:

Esha Gupta and MC Gaullar's open love

A number of people can be seen showering their love for the two love birds. One of the many people to comment on the picture has been Esha Gupta's alleged boyfriend, MC Gaullar. In an adorable attempt, he has typed out an entire comment in Hindi while expressing how much he loves her. Divya Agarwal and Bibhu Mohapatra were amongst the many people who commented on the revelation picture. Have a look at the comments from Esha Gupta's Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Esha Gupta Instagram

