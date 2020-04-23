Esha Gupta Hits Back At A Troll For His Inappropriate Comment In Her Latest Instagram Pic

Celebs are confined to their homes just like everyone else during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, many celebs, like Esha Gupta, are still keeping in touch with their fans via social media. Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, Esha Gupta constantly updates her fans with new photos on her Instagram page.

However, celebrities often have to deal with trolls and criticism on social media. Recently, a troll wrote an inappropriate comment on Esha Gupta's latest photo. Esha Gupta quickly responded to the troll's inappropriate comment.

Esha Gupta slams a troll for his inappropriate comment

Above is the post that Esha Gupta recently shared on her Instagram page. The image featured a closeup of Esha Gupta, who was looking straight at the camera. While many fans were impressed by Esha Gupta's adorable photo, some trolls left behind harsh and inappropriate messages.

One troll even managed to garner Esha Gupta's attention. After reading his inappropriate comment, Esha Gupta quickly responded. Below is Esha Gupta's fitting reply to the troll, in which she admonishes him for his inappropriate comment.

Like many other celebs, Esha Gupta is spending her time during the COVID-19 lockdown by working out rigorously. She previously shared several photos where she showed off her workout/yoga routine to her fans. Recently, she also made a dedicated video talking about Internation Earth Day, in which she told her fans about the importance of environmental conservation.

