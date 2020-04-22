Esha Gupta’s Post On How Waking Up Expectations Differ From Reality Is Hilarious

Esha Gupta has been quarantining at her Mumbai house amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor has been sharing regular updates with her fans through her social media. She has also been telling them how she is spending her time in quarantine. Esha Gupta recently gave us a reality check and it is too hilarious to miss.

Esha Gupta’s hilarious reality check

Esha Gupta has been regularly updating her social media for fans but today, she had a hilarious update in store. The actor took to social media to share how one expects to wake up in the morning as opposed to how one actually wakes up looking like. Her post surely made her fans laugh their hearts out.

In the post that Esha Gupta shared on her social media, the actor gives two pictures giving an example of reality versus expectations. In the first picture, Esha Gupta is seen posing for the camera dressed in a satin bedsheet. However, in the second picture, the actor shared the picture of a baby monkey sitting in a stack of hay. Esha Gupta further hilariously captioned the picture as, “Waking up expectation vs reality”.

Check out Esha Gupta’s post here:

Esha Gupta has been spending most of her time during this quarantine period trying out different yoga poses and fitness regimes. The actor also shares a few snippets from her exercise on her social media to encourage fans to do the same. She has been sharing various yoga asanas that one can do inside their homes to maintain fitness during the lockdown.

