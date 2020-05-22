Esha Gupta Looks Back On The Failure Of ‘Humshakals’; Says She Is Not Ashamed

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, almost every actor is containing themselves inside their house. Actor Esha Gupta has been doing the same. She has also been sharing regular updates about her well-being on social media. In a recent interaction on social media, the actor openly spoke about her thoughts on Humshakals.

Esha Gupta reflects the phase of Humshakals

In a recent candid live session on social media, Esha Gupta opened up about the failure of Humshakals. Many industry critics and the audience disliked the film so much that many went on claim that Humshakals was one of the worst films to be ever made in Bollywood. The result was that the film tanked severely at the box office. Esha Gupta spoke about how it affected her life and career.

The actor went on to add that the phase of her life where Humshakals flopped affected her terribly. However, she added, you learn from such experiences too. She also said that although Humshakals released way back in 2013, the film is still an integral part of her career even today. Esha Gupta also went on to say that she is not ashamed of doing Humshakals.

Esha Gupta also added that she does not wish to be one of those actors who regret their choices when the film fails to perform well at the box office. Instead, she says, all of these things make one into the person they go on to become later in life. She also added that in her opinion, one always learns from their mistakes. Esha Gupta added that this was an important life lesson that she learned in her life as an athlete.

The actor also went on to say that even if she is not first, second, or third. She will still be somewhere and that’s what makes one a good athlete. Esha Gupta mentioned how being an athlete also gives you the reassurance that everything will get better. The actor added that her constant desire to be a better version of herself is what has gotten her so far in her life and career.

Humshakals was directed by Sajid Khan of Housefull and Heyy Babyy fame. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Tamannaah Bhatia along with Esha Gupta. Even with the shooting of the film at extensive foreign locations and catchy soundtrack, the film was a huge failure at the box office.

