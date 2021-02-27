Esha Gupta Performs A Tough Yoga 'asana'; Dia Mirza And Masaba Gupta React

Bollywood celebrities often post photos and videos from their exercise routines and workouts on social media. While most of them share posts from their gym sessions, Esha Gupta has shared a picture from her yoga session. She is seen performing a visibly difficult ‘asana’, with the click of the pose being captured at the right moment. While she posted this picture with a simple caption, many people commented on this picture with awe, paying her compliments of all kinds. Among them was Dia Mirza and Masaba Gupta, who also praised her in the comments section.

Esha Gupta performs tough yoga ‘asana’

While several pictures shared on Esha Gupta’s Instagram are from her workout sessions in the gym, the actor also makes sure to keep posting some from her yoga sessions from time to time. The latest post shared by Esha captures her performing a rather difficult yoga pose, which gives an insight into her fitness and flexibility. The only thing that she wrote in her caption is the sacred Hindu symbol of ‘Om’. Needless to say, the picture was met with huge applause from her fans and followers on Instagram.

Images courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

They wrote all kinds of praises for her in the comments section, expressing their excitement and bewilderment in the comments. Many of them were also seen praising her fitness and complimented her toned body. Popular actor Dia Mirza was among the many netizens who praised her in the comments. Masaba Gupta, on the other hand, praised her with a comic dig. She said, “Even if I ever attempt this I’ll be stuck there forever need a crane to bring me out of the pose ðŸ˜‚ - amazing,Esha!!!”.

Esha Gupta had a successful career in modelling before she entered the world of films. Shas appeared in many successful films over the past few years, after her debut in Jannat 2. Some of her most popular films include Rustom, Baadshaho, Raaz 3D and others. She was last seen in the movie One Day: Justice Delivered alongside Anupam Kher. She will be next seen in the film Desi Magic.

