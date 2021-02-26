Esha Gupta Shares A Mirror Selfie In Sweatpants; Fans Call Her 'super Hot'

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is popularly known for her films Jannat 2 and Raaz 2. The actor recently shared a mirror selfie on her social media. She wore casual clothes and showed off her long wavy hair. Fans couldn't stop commenting on her picture. Read on.

Esha Gupta's sizzling mirror selfie

Raaz 2 actor Esha Gupta took to her social media to share a mirror selfie of herself. She wore white sweatpants and paired them with a black bralette. Esha looked extremely relaxed as she flaunted her sizzling figure and her wavy long hair. She posed for the mirror selfie on her bed. She hid her face in the mirror selfie and wrote 'Ok Bye' in her caption. Take a look at Esha Gupta's Instagram picture here.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared her mirror selfie, her fans commented on her post with all things nice. They called her hot and wrote that she looks 'awesome'. They also flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some comments on Esha Gupta's Instagram.

A sneak peek into Esha Gupta's Instagram

Esha shared a picture from her gym. She posed on one of her equipment while getting her picture clicked. She wore a black sports bra and paired it with black leggings. She paired her outfit with grey sneakers. She also shared a behind the scenes picture from her shoot. In the picture, she was getting her hair curled by her hairstylist. She wrote that they finally wrapped the show produced by MX Player. She wore a black dress with a side slit. Take a look at Esha Gupta's photos from her Instagram account.

She also shared a picture of herself relaxing by the pool. She was seen wearing a purple dry-fit t-shirt with grey yoga pants. Gupta tied her hair in a bun and accessorized her casual outfit with golden hoops, a watch, a gold choker and a pair of sunglasses. She posed with coconut and straw while sipping onto some coconut water.

