Esha Gupta Enjoys Being Sun-kissed At A Beach, Fans Call It 'hot'; See Post

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is currently soaking in goodness by spending some quality time away from the chaotic life of the showbiz industry. On Sunday, February 7, Esha took to Instagram to share a bright sun-kissed picture of herself. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, the actor appears to be vacationing at a beach.

Esha Gupta’s sun-kissed picture

In the photo shared by the actor, fans can see Esha relaxing on a folding chair at what appears to be a beach. Donning a stylish hat, the actor can be seen covering her face to protect it from sunlight. Leaning on the chair, Esha dons a poker face as she poses for the camera. Here’s taking a quick look at the picture shared by the actor:

The post raked thousands of like in no time on the photo-sharing application. While some called it ‘awesome’, others found it ‘hot’. Many of her followers flooded the Jannat 2 actor’s comment section with heart and smiley emoticon. Check it out below:

Recently, on the occasion of her mother’s birthday, Esha shared an adorable post which was accompanied with a heart-warming note. In the picture, the actor and her mother are seated on a couch donning intricate traditional ensembles. Esha penned a sweet note to wish her mother on her special day and said, “Happy birthday my queen.. I love this day, so thankful to god I have the kindest and strongest woman as my role model. I love you so much ma”. Take a quick look at the post shared by the actor below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha has several interesting projects lined up for her. She was last seen essaying the role of crime branch officer Laxmi Rathi in the action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered. She will next star opposite Ameesha Patel in Mehul Atha-directed romantic comedy Desi Magic. The film has been in the post-production stage ever since 2014. The movie reportedly will have a release this year. Along with this, the actor will also join the cast of the iconic film series Hera Pheri for its third sequel.

