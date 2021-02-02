Esha Gupta Wishes 'role Model' & Mother On B'day, Calls Her 'kindest, Strongest Woman'

Rustom actor Esha Gupta took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 2 to share a heartfelt wish for her mother Rekha Gupta who has turned a year older. The actor shared an adorable picture and penned a sweet note wishing her all the love and happiness. On seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram, Esha Gupta shared a happy picture with her mother which is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor and her mother can be seen sitting on a couch and striking a stunning pose and is all smiles for the camera. Esha can be seen donning a peach embroidered saree with intricate designs and opted for a sleeveless blouse. She completed the look with traditional jewellery and went for a middle parting bun hairdo, well-done brows, and red lips. Rekha, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a navy blue coloured saree with a golden border and paired it with a red blouse with a golden border and beading work done on it.

Along with this stunning picture, Esha Gupta penned a sweet note for her mother on her special day. She wrote, “Happy birthday my queen.. I love this day, so thankful to god I have the kindest and strongest woman as my role model. I love you so much ma”. Take a look at Esha Gupta's Instagram post below:

Netizens react

As soon as Esha Gupta shared the post online, fans flooded the comment section. Some of the users went on to shower all their love and wishes to Rekha, while some lauded the duo in the picture. One of the users wrote, “this is such a beautiful picture”. The other one wrote, “Happy birthday to you Aunty”. Check out a few more comments below:

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to entertain fans with several pictures, videos, and more. Earlier to this, the actor shared a stunning picture from her recent photoshoot and the picture left fans in awe. Take a look:

