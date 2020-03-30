Mouni Roy Spends Time With Nephews In Lock Down; Says 'she Is Now Their Favorite Aunt'

Amid the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities can be seen trying to do their bit to send out positivity to their fans. Recently, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma were seen posting heartfelt encouraging messages for their fans to get inspired and hold on to hope during these tough times. Apart from them, Mouni Roy too can be seen doing her part to ensure that she is keeping her fans updated about her quarantine life and keep them entertained while encouraging everyone to stay home. According to media portals, the actor is currently residing with her sister and her family in Dubai. She can be seen posting many pictures and videos where she can be seen interacting with her adorable nephews and spending quality time with them.

Mouni Roy spends lockdown time with her nephews

In an interview with a leading media portal, Mouni Roy revealed that every day she takes out two hours and spends time with her nephews. She reads out to them, helps them with their home-work and plays with them. She further added that she has become their favourite aunt. Check out some of the posts below where Mouni Roy can be seen interacting with her nephews.

What is Mouni Roy doing during the quarantine?

Mouni Roy also opened about how else was she spending her days during the lockdown. She revealed to a media portal that she completed the painting of Lord Shiva series and reading Michael Obama’s Becoming and is currently re-reading The Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramhansa Yogananda. Moreover, Mouni Roy told the media portal that she has been in touch with her friends and colleagues back home through video calls and messages. The actor said that she has never felt so close to her people before this and feels that this quarantine has helped people to focus on who and what is important to them.

Image Credits: Mouni Roy Instagram

