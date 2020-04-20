Esha Gupta Posts Stunning Bikini Top Pic And Introduces Herself As ‘quinoa’; See Pic

Esha Gupta's Instagram is a proof of her fit self as she works out and keeps hustling. The actress and Bollywood diva is known for her bold figure as seen in many of her Instagram videos and pictures. She never fails to amuse her fans and once again impressed her followers of almost five million with a scintillating picture in a bikini top and unbuttoned denim pant.

Esha Gupta’s latest picture is all about being fit

Esha Gupta shared the monochrome filter picture dressed in a knotted bikini top and similar bottoms under unbuttoned denims. She clicked the mirror selfie which was posted on an irregular angle. Esha looked comfortable in her long, messy, pushed back, half knot hair and her chic eyewear. Furthermore, the actress enjoyed twirling her hair at the moment. Esha Gupta accompanied the mirror selfie with a witty caption. She wrote, “you are what you eat.. hi, m quinoa.” As per her caption, she looks fit as well eats right to compliment her fitness routine.

Check out Esha Gupta’s pot regarding her food options

Esha Gupta’s post received a huge reaction from her following. Some complimented her body, while some poured heart emoticons on the picture. One fan wrote, “So beautiful” on the picture. Few fans also asked her about future ventures as they cannot wait to see her on-screen.

Here are some fan reactions on the post

Snippet Credits: Esha Gupta’s Instagram Post

Esha Gupta has been keeping fit during her lockdown days and also posting about it on her IG

