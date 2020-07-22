Esha Gupta's Recent Tweet Strongly Speaks About 'freedom Of Speech' For Women

Actor Esha Gupta's Twitter account has some bold statements and messages for her fans. From sharing about the updates in her life to commenting on a certain issue, Esha Gupta has never shied away from mincing her words. Recently, Esha Gupta shared a quote on her Twitter account, throwing some light over women empowerment and freedom of speech. Take a look at her tweet:

Esha Gupta speaks about freedom of speech for women in her recent tweet

If history has taught us anything, it’s the fact that, whenever a woman rises against authority, she’s called either crazy or bossy or difficult. It’s easier to be a part of herd than stand against all. — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 21, 2020

Through her recent tweet, Esha Gupta spoke about women and how a woman who speaks for herself, is treated by society. She wrote that this has been followed since centuries now and it is history that has taught up that whenever a woman rises against authority, she's either called crazy or bossy or difficult. She further added that it is easier for people to be a part of a herd, but when it comes to standing up against all, it is difficult.

Also Read: Disha Patani Or Esha Gupta: Who Slayed Better In This Olive Green Crop Top?

Check out more tweets on the subject from Esha Gupta's Twitter account-

Also Read: Esha Gupta Says There'll Soon Be More COVID-19 Waste Than Jellyfish In Oceans, Watch

How I wish I was with my family in Delhi right now, waking up to my ma making aloo paratha n chai and being fed by her hands🥺♥️ #DelhiRains — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) April 26, 2020

Back when the lockdown was implemented in the country, Esha Gupta made good use of her Twitter account and urged her fans to stay safe amid the Pandemic. She shared a few things one must follow during the Pandemic. In one of her tweets, Esha Gupta also shared how she wished she was at home with her family in Delhi. Currently, in quarantine, Esha Gupta has been making most of her time practising yoga and conducting photoshoots at home.

Also Read: Esha Gupta Asks Fans 'where Is Delhi Located'; Says 'I Am Bit Confused'

Esha Gupta's movies

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the movie Total Dhammal, along with an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn. This Esha Gupta movie was a sequel to the film Dhammal. The actor was also seen in One Day: Justice Delivered, as a police officer Laxmi Rathi.

Other upcoming Esha Gupta's movies include Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3. The film Desi Magic also stars Ameesha Patel, Zayed Khan and Sahil Shroff. The film follows the story of a fashion designer who launches her own clothing line but things start changing when she meets a man and he decides to introduce her to his girlfriend.

Also Read: Esha Gupta Reveals Her 'backup' In The Industry, Says She Has Not Made It Big On Her Own

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.