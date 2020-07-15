Esha Gupta Asks Fans 'where Is Delhi Located'; Says 'I Am Bit Confused'

Esha Gupta recently took to her Twitter to ask a question to her followers. The actor wrote, “Can someone please tell me where is Delhi situated? M confused with the geography now.” The actor also added an emoticon to express her dilemma.

Esha Gupta’s followers were trying to understand what she was upto as many of them asked her in the comment section of the post. One of the users even went on to call it ‘hangover’. He wrote, "Hangover abhi tak hai kya (The hangover has not gone?)" To which Esha replied: "Bhai hangover toh humare parosiyon ko hua hai shaayad (our neighbours have a hangover perhaps).. if you don't understand what m talking about, then keep quiet.. Jai Hind."

Esha Gupta's tweet looks like a veiled jibe at Nepal's Prime Minister after his remark that Ayodhya is in Nepal. The actor's reply to the Twitter user about having neighbours who are in hangover highlights that she is supposedly taking a dig at Nepal's Prime Minister's remark. However, the reason behind the mysterious tweet is not yet revealed by the actor.

Can someone please tell me where is Delhi situated? M confused with the geography now 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 14, 2020

Bhai hangover toh humare parosiyon ko hua hai shaayad.. if you don’t understand what m talking about, then keep quiet.. jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 14, 2020

Esha Gupta talks about COVID-19 waste polluting oceans

In the recent past, Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram to share a video and an environmentally conscious message. She uploaded one personal video and two pictures where she talked about how bad single-use PPE was for the environment at large. In the video, viewers can see Esha Gupta jumping into the ocean with another person. Esha explained this in the caption - "This was post pack up, hence m in my shoot clothes. With me was my lovely action team mate, telling me to avoid getting stung by jellyfish..."

Then the actor wrote about how humans are damaging the Earth. She wrote about how there will be more masks in the ocean than jellyfish in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Laurent Lombard, diver and founder of the nonprofit Operation Clean Sea. She also explained more about the Operation and how they have been actively finding COVID-19 related waste in the ocean. Single-use masks, sanitizer bottles, and more are now being found while cleaning up the ocean.

The actor then wrote how the production of single-use PPE has spiked due to the pandemic and how harmful it is. Her caption read, "About 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves are being used each month, according to a recent study in the Environment, Science & Technology journal. Environmental groups are urging the public to protect themselves against the virus with reusable products saying they can be used safely by employing basic hygiene like washing them properly. Swipe to see their images (pic courtesy- Operation Mer Propre)."

