Esha Gupta Reveals Her 'backup' In The Industry, Says She Has Not Made It Big On Her Own

Recently, actress Esha Gupta took to Instagram to express gratitude towards fans who expressed love towards her. She said that she wouldn’t have been successful if it weren’t for her fans. Further, the actress also said that she had established herself in the film industry without pulling any favours from people.

Esha Gupta’s story read, “Gratitude Thank you…I happen to read my dms today on this beautiful morning, with all my heart I want to thank you all, who send me messages. Either to wish me a blessed day or just telling me how much you love me. You guys don’t understand how much this means to me. Even in my wildest dream as a kid, I never would have thought that I’d become an actor and get love from people who just love me for me, without even meeting me ever. I look at where I’ve come from and where I’ve reached. With my head held high, without any favours".

Further, Esha Gupta shared her thoughts about being independent. Gupta said that she always thought that she didn’t need any backup. However, she said that her fans always backed her up and made her what she was. Esha concluded her post by thanking her various fan pages. The actress said that she was grateful to the fan pages for motivating and supporting her.

Take a look at her entire message here:

Esha Gupta in Bollywood:

Before joining the film industry, Esha Gupta established her career in modelling. Esha won the title of Miss India International in 2007. Further, she also won the title of Femina Miss India in 2007. Esha Gupta made her debut in Bollywood with the crime thriller Jannat 2. Some of Esha Gupta’s movies include Raaz 3D, Rustom, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Total Dhamaal (2019).

Esha Gupta's Instagram:

The Jannat 2 actress, Esha Gupta has a huge fan following on Instagram. As of late, the actress has about 5.1 million followers on Instagram. A glance through Esha Gupta’s Instagram profile will reveal that she is a huge fitness enthusiast. You can check out some of her Instagram posts here:

All Image Source: Esha Gupta's Instagram

