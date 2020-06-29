Esha Gupta Says There'll Soon Be More COVID-19 Waste Than Jellyfish In Oceans, Watch

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram to share a video and an environmentally conscious message. She uploaded one personal video and two pictures from CNN Climate where she talked about how bad single-use PPE was for the environment at large.

Check out her post:

Esha Gupta recently shared a video and a few pictures on her Instagram handle. About the video, viewers can see Esha Gupta jumping into the ocean with another person. Esha explained this in the caption - This was post pack up, hence m in my shoot clothes. With me was my lovely action team mate, telling me to avoid getting stung by jelly fish..

Then the actor wrote about how humans are damaging the Earth. She wrote about how there will be more masks in the ocean than jellyfish in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Laurent Lombard, diver and founder of the nonprofit Operation Clean Sea. She also explained more about the Operation and how they have been actively finding COVID-19 related waste in the ocean. Single-use masks, sanitizer bottles, and more are now being found while cleaning up the ocean.

The actor then wrote how the production of single-use PPE has spiked due to the pandemic and how harmful it is. Here’s what the actor finally wrote- About 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves are being used each month, according to a recent study in the Environment, Science & Technology journal. Environmental groups are urging the public to protect themselves against the virus with reusable products saying they can be used safely by employing basic hygiene like washing them properly. Swipe to see their images (pic courtesy- Operation Mer Propre).

Many people praised the actor for her post and wrote positive comments. Some said how this would be a huge problem later on and some wrote praises for the actor. Many of the comments were from celebs. Check out all the comments on her post:

Pic Credit: Esha Gupta's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Esha Gupta's Instagram and Shutterstock

