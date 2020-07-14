Disha Patani Or Esha Gupta: Who Slayed Better In This Olive Green Crop Top?

Disha Patani is often spotted wearing crop tops when she's out and about in the city. Actor Esha Gupta was also seen wearing a similar crop top. The two actors, however, had a different way to style their casual outfits. Take a look at their pictures to know which actor styled the camo crop top in a better way.

Disha Patani or Esha Gupta: Who looks better in the crop top?

Disha Patani

Disha Patani kept her outfit as casual as possible and yet looked stylish. She wore the olive-green Fendi crop top with a pair of white palazzo pants. The pants had high-slits at the sides, and Disha Patani posed for a picture, showing off her toned legs. She wore a pair of heel-boots to go with her outfit. Disha Patani tied her red-coloured hair into tight fish-tail braids and wore a baby pink cap to complete her outfit. She went for a glowy makeup look to go with her outfit.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta, who was also spotted in a similar Fendi crop top, wore it with a pair of black leggings. She looked stunning in the Fendi crop top and kept her look very casual. With a minimal makeup look and her hair tied in a simple bun, she completed the look with a pair of round shades. Esha Gupta went for a casual pair of slippers to go with her casual outfit.

Both the actors looked stunning in the way they styled their outfit. While Esha Gupta opted for a simpler look, Disha Patani styled her outfit in a little fancy way. Disha Patani wore her crop top with a pair of white palazzo pants while Esha Gupta chose a pair of tight black leggings. Disha Patani’s hair was tied in a tight braid while Esha Gupta kept her hairstyle simple, by tying it in a simple bun. She also went for a pair of slippers to go with her outfit, while chose a pair of high heel boots. Disha chose for a headgear to go with her outfit while Esha chose for an eye gear.

