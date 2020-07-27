Esha Gupta reveals being 'ridiculed by insiders', says 'we refuse to please their ego'

Actress Esha Gupta recently took to her Twitter handle and narrated her tribulations that she is facing as a part of the Bollywood fraternity. Esha wrote about the unpleasantries that she confronted all through her journey to stardom and fame. In the post, the actress ranted out at people for trying to cook up stories about an actor or an actress which affects the mindset of the celebrity. In the post, the Rustom actress wrote that she read stories about her breakup before it ever happened. She read about her affairs which according to Esha never happened. Esha then wrote that she even heard and read stories about her bedding the people whom she hated the most in her entire life.

Esha Gupta's turmoil in Bollywood industry

Apart from this, the 34-year-old star exclaimed that just because she does not have someone to back her, people come up with stories about the stars and in the end, the stars end up with an emotional breakdown in front of their families while crying their heart out. Apart from this, the actress further lashed out on critics and wrote that there are times when they are ridiculed by the critics, insiders because of their insecurities. At last, she urged the people, her followers to not judge the stars by the comments of other, she pleaded that people should look into the eyes of the stars and then try to understand the actor well.

Ive read about my breakup before it ever happened, about affairs I never had. About bedding the people I hated, just because they could write about us, cus we don’t have an army to back us.imagine crying about this to our families💔 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 27, 2020

Even then, we are ridiculed by so called “critics” or “fake journos” and insiders, because they are insecure, we are better than them.. or because we simply refused to please their ego. Don’t judge us by their comments, see us by your eyes only please. — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 27, 2020

Scores of her fans were quick enough to drop their concerning comments under the post. While there were some who praised the actress for her spectacular acting in films while the other expressed their anger on people who talk ill of stars behind their back. One of the users sympathizes with the actress and wrote that it is so unfortunate and unfair that people in the industry have to go through such issues by their fellow celebrity friends. Another user advised Esha to stand for herself and speak what is right. A third user expressed his love for the actress and wrote that Esha will always rule the hearts of her fans, no matter what people write or say about her. A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and asked the actress to be vocal about her struggle so that people can help her out.

That's so unfortunate and unfair that people in industry go through such issues and when they speak about it they face criticism and attacks from fellow celebrities. I'm so glad you come forward powerful and empowering this battle against wrong — Neha (@Neha89510766) July 27, 2020

Mam speak up it's time how much will you suffer speak up please dont let them go we are there this time no one will escape it's high time — Justice For Sushant bhai❣️ (@SSR39582082) July 27, 2020

I always respect you and will always respect you till my last breath. People are always toxic so don't listen to them 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — insaan (@AllaboutLiving8) July 27, 2020

Then speak up speak up!! Express yourself... Expose them

Don't cry.. not for u but for us people, how we get to know the truth if u will not express..

Let people aware!! Pls speak 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Justice For SSR (@Nandini04121) July 27, 2020

Earlier, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram story and called out a netizen for harassing her. She shared a screenshot of the account and tagged Mumbai police’s official Instagram account and asked for their help in this matter. She urged her fans to make use of Instagram’s policies against cyberbullying and report the account. She also termed the netizen as ‘useless scum’. Esha Gupta captioned the story as, “Please feel free to report this useless scum.. @mumbaipolice he’s harassing me please help.”

