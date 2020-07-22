Esha Gupta Slams Blind Items In Bollywood: 'It’s A Mental Agony, Especially For Outsiders'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left the entire industry in a state of shock. After his demise, there have been talks about nepotism in Bollywood and also the blind items about the industry. Several celebrities from the film industry like Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Apurva Asrani have opened up about the controversial practice of blind items in Bollywood.

Recently, Bollywood actor Esha Gupta also slammed the blind items in Bollywood on her social media. Here is what the actor had to say about blind items in Bollywood.

Also Read | Esha Gupta Shares Picture With 'long-distance' Boyfriend, Says '6 Months Since I Saw You'

Also Read | Esha Gupta's Recent Tweet Strongly Speaks About 'freedom Of Speech' For Women

Esha Gupta slams blind items in Bollywood

Esha Gupta took to her Twitter handle and slammed the blind items in Bollywood in a series of tweets. In her tweets, Esha Gupta said that history has taught us that whenever a woman rises against authorities, she is either called crazy, bossy or difficult. She then slammed the paid unethical ‘journalists’ and mentioned that such people turn their lives into a joke just because people like her don’t treat them as a ‘god’.

She called such blind items in Bollywood a ‘mental agony’ especially for outsiders and also highlighted that such blind items in Bollywood affect them and their families. She concluded by saying such blind items in Bollywood are a write-ups of low life people who decide to cook up stories about anyone living their life on their own terms.

Here is a look at Esha Gupta’s Twitter. As she shared the tweets on her account, a lot of fans supported her for taking a stand against the blind items in Bollywood.

Esha Gupta's Twitter

If history has taught us anything, it’s the fact that, whenever a woman rises against authority, she’s called either crazy or bossy or difficult. It’s easier to be a part of herd than stand against all. — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 21, 2020

I cannot comment on other things as I don’t know how much of it is true, but every uneducated over paid unethical “journalist” who writes blind items should be slammed. You make our life a joke, just because we don’t treat you like god. — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 21, 2020

It’s a mental agony, especially for outsiders, only because our families don’t understand how this world of cinema works. And this affects all of us n our families, the pressure is insane. Either they except us to be docile, or bed them. — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 21, 2020

The crux of all this is, things like “blind items” are a write up of low life’s pimps with sad life who decide to cook up stories about anyone living their life nonchalantly on their own terms. It bothers these scums that we don’t succumb to their bullsh*t. — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 21, 2020

Also Read | Esha Gupta Reveals Her 'backup' In The Industry, Says She Has Not Made It Big On Her Own

Also Read | Esha Gupta Asks Fans 'where Is Delhi Located'; Says 'I Am Bit Confused'

Kangana Ranaut and Rajeev Masand

Kangana Ranaut in her interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami named four people who were not summoned by Mumbai Police for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death - Aditya Chopra, Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar, and Mahesh Bhatt. Rajeev Masand recently arrived at Bandra police station after he was summoned and Aditya Chopra also recorded his statement.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media and shared a detailed list of blind items in Bollywood by Rajeev Masand. In her tweet, she questioned Rajeev Masand about his sources in all his articles. Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter.

Here’s a detailed list of all the gutter gossip #RajeevMasand wrote about Sushant, tarnishing his image, causing several nervous breakdowns, he spoke about to his family and friends.

Please read, we need to know who were his sources ? https://t.co/mbyDa5U0Ph — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

Promo Image Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram and Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.