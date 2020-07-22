Esha Gupta Shares Picture With 'long-distance' Boyfriend, Says '6 Months Since I Saw You'

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Esha Gupta took to the story session of her Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture, which also featured her beau. In the picture, Esha Gupta is seen resting her head on the shoulder of her beau. Though her boyfriend is not visible in the photo, he is seen pampering Esha as he is holding an umbrella for her.

Instagramming the picture, Esha Gupta wrote a caption, which read, "6 months since I saw you.. I hate long distance"(sic). Scroll down to take a look at Esha Gupta's recent Instagram story for the beau.

Esha Gupta hates long-distance relationship

Esha Gupta's relationship with Manuel Campos

Although Esha Gupta's social media posts before June 2020 are not available, in April, she made her relationship public. Esha shared a photo in which her Spanish beau was seen posing romantically with her in the lobby of a hotel. The duo was seen dressed up in black as the man wore a suit while the actor complimented him with her black attire.

Adding a caption to her post, Esha wrote in Spanish and said, "te amo mucho mi amor," which translates in English to "I love you so much, my love." The below picture, shared by an Instagram page, was the original post of Esha.

Esha Gupta's projects

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the movie Total Dhamaal, along with an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn. This Esha Gupta movie was a sequel to the film Dhamaal. The actor was also seen in One Day: Justice Delivered, as a police officer Laxmi Rathi. The crime-thriller also featured Anupam Kher in the lead.

Other upcoming Esha Gupta's movies include Desi Magic. The film Desi Magic also stars Ameesha Patel, Zayed Khan and Sahil Shroff. The film follows the story of a fashion designer who launches her own clothing line but things start changing when she meets a man and he decides to introduce her to his girlfriend.

