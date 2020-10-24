Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Happy Pics As She Hits 46 Mn On Instagram; Actor Thanks Fans

On Friday night, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and posted an array of photos from her latest shoot. Sharing the same, she thanked fans as her official Instagram account surpassed 46 million followers. The actor is grateful for the love fans shower upon her. She wrote, 'Love you, thank you'.

In the photos, Jacqueline sported a beige trouser and held a huge bouquet of flowers in her hand. She accessorised her look with dainty rings and bracelets. Fernandez also opted for minimal makeup. Take a look at all Jacqueline Fernandez's photos here.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram followers hit 46m

As soon as Jacqueline Fernandez's photos were up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop endearing comments on it. A user wrote, 'Omg, can not wait for 50 million now'. Another fan penned, 'The pictures are on a whole different level'. Her friends also congratulated her for the same. While many were in awe of Jaqueline's photos, many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Jacqueline is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts. Recently, she posted a selfie in which she was seen pouting. Sharing the same, she wrote, 'Hope you all had a magical day!'.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Shirish Kunder's directorial, Mrs. Serial Killer, alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The movie garnered mixed reviews from the audience. This year in January, Jacqueline announced her collaboration with Lakshya Raj Anand, for his upcoming film, Attack. The movie also stars John Abraham. Attack reunites Jacqueline with her Race 2, Dishoom and Housefull 2 co-star, John.

More so, she will be seen in Kick 2. Jacqueline has also joined the cast of the upcoming movie, Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the upcoming horror comedy will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Bhoot Police will be the first collaboration of Pavan Kirpalani with the entire cast.

(All above pics and promo source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram)

