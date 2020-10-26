Nia Sharma Thanks Her Insta-fam As She Completes 5 Million Followers On Social Media

Nia Sharma was delighted as she celebrated reaching five million followers on her Instagram account. Nia Sharma's Instagram account is filled with snippets from her serials and projects. Audiences have loved watching her content on social media and thus the actor achieved the milestone. Nia Sharma's photos for reaching the 5 million follower mark shows her immense joy.

Nia Sharma thanks followers as she reaches the 5 million mark on Instagram

Nia Sharma uploaded a series of pictures as she completed 5 million followers on Instagram. The actor seemed delighted by the fact that she has been receiving a lot of cakes lately since her birthday. She shared her excitement and joy with fans by adding some pictures of the cake and also writing a heartfelt caption for her followers. Nia Sharma began her caption by mentioning that despite all the things that happen around the world, her fans always make her smile.

Thus the actor expressed her excitement about how she was truly happy with the milestone she has achieved on social media. Her fans too shared in the joy with her in the comments section of the posts that she uploaded. Later on, Nia Sharma thanked two people for getting her a cake as she completed 5 million on Instagram. As per Nia Sharma's photos, the cake was a huge one filled with fruits and had a big number 5 symbolising Nia’s completion of 5 million followers. Fans were delighted watching Nia celebrate this joyous moment and wrote several positive things for her in the comments section.

Nia Sharma's Instagram caption also mentioned that the cake she is now having is the 20th cake. Nia added that she has had close to 20 cakes since her birthday and thus is quite delighted with her sweet cravings. The actor posed for two pictures in the post that she uploaded. Nia was all smiles and struck a pose with the cake that she received for completing 5 million by her well-wishers whom she tagged in the caption of the post.

