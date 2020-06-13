John Abraham & Esha Gupta As Don Massimo And Laura If '365 DNI' Had An Indian Version?

Netflix’s recent drop, 365 DNI has become the talk of the town, as the movie delivers a gripping story and unique star-cast. Since the film released on Netflix India, fans here have been wondering which Bollywood actor would be perfect to star in the Indian remake of 365 DNI. Take a look at some Indian actors who can be roped in if 365 DIN was made in India.

Don Mossimo- John Abraham

Considering John Abraham's experience of working negative roles in the past, the actor can surely pull off Don Massimo's character in the Indian version of 365 DNI. The actor was previously seen portraying negative roles in films like Dhoom and Race 2. Take a look at the pictures:

Laura- Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is known for getting into the skin of her characters in films and has left a long-lasting mark with her performances in the audience. The actor also has an experience of playing a similar role like Laura's in 365 DNI, which proves that the actor can make for Indian substitute of Anna Maria Sieklucka's role in the Indian version of 365 DNI:

Anna- Jacqueline Fernandez

In movies like Judwaa 2 and Race 2, Jacqueline grabbed eyeballs for her camaraderie with her other female co-actors in the movie and if given a chance, the actor could Anna's role in the movie: Take a look:

Alaya F- Olga

Alaya F is just one film old in the industry and already enjoys a massive fan following, as her performance in her debut film has earned her rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Considering the type of projects she has in hands, it seems like the young actor could make for Indian substitute of Olga's role in the Indian version of 365 DNI:

Anil Kapoor as BronisÅ‚aw WrocÅ‚awski

From his performance in Slumdog Millionnaire to his recent, Malang, Anil Kapoor is often considered as among the most versatile actors the Indian film industry has witnessed. The actor has played roles of a father as well as a side-kick to the main leads in many movies in the past, which proves that Anil Kapoor can easily slip into BronisÅ‚aw WrocÅ‚awski's character in the series. Take a look at the pictures:

All about 365 DNI

Starring Michele Morrone, Anna Maria Sieklucka and Bronislaw Wroclawski in the leading roles, the story of 365 DNI revolves around the life of Massimo, who is a member of the Sicilian Mafia family and Laura, who is a sales director. The story gets further interesting as Sicily tries to save Laura's relationship. Helmed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, 365 DNI also stars Otar Saralidze, Magdalena Lamparska and Grazyna Szapolowska in prominent roles.

(Image credits: YouTube screengrabs- Unisys Music, ai.pictures wersja Polska/ 365 DIN trailer/ Alaya F, Magdalena Lamparska Anna Maria Sieklucka & Anil Kapoor Instagram)

