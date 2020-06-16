Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Esha Gupta Talks About Mental Health And Its Importance

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire nation in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. His sad demise has made people introspect on the topic of mental health and the adverse effect that it has on people. One of the many celebs to speak up on the issue recently has been actor Esha Gupta who wrote about seeking help and not suffering alone.

Esha Gupta on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

People around the country have been mourning the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A number of Bollywood celebrities have been paying their tribute to the late actor through various social media posts. Actor Esha Gupta recently took to Instagram to speak on the topic of mental health. She put up a note where she asked people to be less judgemental about each other and to keep a check on gossiping. She also called out fake friends who pretend to be by your side, but backstab whenever they get a chance.

Esha Gupta wrote how difficult sharing thoughts with someone can be, as most people do not share what they feel with their families so that they do not worry unnecessarily. She advised people to open up to their families as they are the real ones to rely on. Fighting with such thoughts can get difficult, but keeping a positive and happy attitude is important. Esha Gupta wrote that eventually, things fall into place and hence one must hold on and keep in mind that it is okay to not be okay at some points in life. Have a look at the story from Esha Gupta’s Instagram here.

Esha Gupta also wrote about Sushant Singh Rajput and the effect that he has left in Bollywood. She asked her followers to keep checking on their loved ones and to pray that they make the right decisions in life. She also hoped that Sushant Singh Rajput’s soul will rest in peace and pointed out towards ripples that the actor has created in the industry. Esha Gupta asked her followers to remember him by his work and by how great of a human being he was.

Image Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput and Esha Gupta Instagram

