Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday: Esha Gupta, Neil Nitin Mukesh Wish The Actor On Her Special Day

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She started her career with Samir Karnik’s Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… and since then there has been no looking back. Today, Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 35th birthday and her fans could not keep calm. Several fans and celebrities took to social media to share their birthday wishes for the actor. Fans have even started trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdayKajal on social media. Take a look at how Bollywood has wished Kajal Aggarwal.

Bollywood celebrities wish Kajal Aggarwal

Esha Gupta recently took to social media earlier today to wish South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday. She shared a picture of herself and Kajal at an event hugging on to each other. She also wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful girl” as she shared the pictures.

Neil Nitin Mukesh had the most heartwarming wish in-store for Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday. The actor shared a selfie of them both and wrote, “From being friends during our college days to being on-screen costars we have come a long way @kajalaggarwalofficial. Happy birthday. Here is wishing you all the very best in life. God bless you with all the happiness”.

Kajal Aggarwal has been containing herself at home since the past few months during the lockdown. She shared several sneak peeks into her daily routine during the lockdown for her fans. Kajal Aggarwal also shared what she had been cooking making fans drool. The actor is currently quarantining along with her family who makes appearances on her social media

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has an interesting lineup of projects for her. She will be seen in Jeffrey Gee Chin’s thriller flick, Mosagallu. Recently, the makers of Mosagullu released a new poster of the film featuring Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal introducing their characters from the film.

She will also be a part of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya which is directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal will also be a part of John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga. The actor will also be seen in Ramesh Aravind’s Paris Paris. The film is a remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen.

