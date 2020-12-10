Esha Gupta Shares Post Of Her Skydiving On Instagram, Leaves Fans Impressed

Esha Gupta is known to be quite active on social media and keeps her fans and followers updated about her films as well as her personal life. She posts about various things on her social media right from her stylish outfits to her workouts. Her latest post, however, is about a new adventure that she experienced in which she can be seen skydiving. Have a look at her adventure-filled post on Instagram.

Esha Gupta shares her adventure on Instagram, leaves fans impressed

Fans know Esha as a person who is constantly exploring things in life and trying out a new thing, a fact that is also reflected on Esha Gupta’s Instagram. She has posted a picture of her on Instagram in which she is skydiving and enjoying the experience to its fullest. She is accompanied in the dive by an expert who is usually mandatory in such free falls. The actor is seen diving from what can be assumed as miles above the earth. The Instagram post had a caption that said, “You know where to find me â˜ï¸ #mentallyhere”.

Her fans and followers were left impressed by seeing the bold side of this film star. Elli Avram commented on her post expressing her awe on Esha’s adventurous feat. Her followers showered her Instagram with similar comments. According to the location displayed on her Instagram post, the actor did this skydiving in New Zealand. Esha Gupta had revealed earlier that she was afraid of heights, which was changed after the first time she went skydiving, according to bizasialive.com. The actor then revealed that this adventure has now made its way into her annual to-do list.

Her Instagram posts show that the actor has an exploring mindset and is often seen travelling. Esha Gupta has appeared in a number of popular films such as Baadshaho, Rustom, Total Dhamaal, Commando 2 and many more. She has also worked in films with other languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Persian as well. She had made her debut in 2012 in the movie Jannat 2 which also stars Emraan Hashmi.

