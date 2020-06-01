Esha Gupta Deletes All Her Instagram Posts But Keeps One, Read Details Here

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta keeps her fans entertained with her social media posts. However, earlier today, she shocked everyone by deleting all her posts on Instagram apart from one. Here's what it is about.

Esha Gupta deletes her Instagram posts but keeps one

Esha Gupta's Instagram account, which had several posts by the actor, recently got cleared. She, however, kept one photo posted in the evening. The photo showed Esha clad in black shorts and a denim jacket while her hair is styled in a messy look. She only used to emoji of a butterfly as the caption.

The photo of Esha Gupta earned several comments. The post also had a heart emoji from her rumoured Spanish boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar. Take a look:

Previously, Esha Gupta's Instagram account used to be full of beautiful pictures from her vacations, photoshoots and workout sessions. She had several posts of her complex yoga postures which left fans floored. However, the actor shocked everyone deleting all her Instagram content. This seems to have raised questions as to what happened that the actor took such a decision.

In other news, Esha Gupta was a part of the Hera Pheri 3 cast. But post the sad demise of Neeraj Vohra, the project has gotten delayed again. The latter had written the first instalment of Hera Pheri and directed the second one. However, this is not the only reason for the delay of Hera Pheri 3. It has been in talks for the longest being delayed due to countless other reasons. Recently, the COVID-19 lockdown further delayed the shooting.

In other news, Esha Gupta recently featured in the second season of RejctX. The show revolves around a group of teenagers who are students at an elite school and have their own rap band. The show also addressed several social issues like gender fluidity, body shaming, personality disorder, and adult film addiction.

Directed by Goldie Behl, RejctX also stars Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait and Mansi Valli. Vyas plays the role of the headmaster while Esha essays the role of the police officer in charge of investigating the murder of a student. The show is streaming on Zee5.

