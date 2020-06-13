Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Wishes Disha Patani With Adorable Birthday Post

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff recently shared an adorable picture with Disha Patani on her birthday. In this picture, the duo is seen sharing a wide smile for the picture. Ayesha Shroff posted the picture with a cute birthday wish.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!!🌸🌸🌸🌸❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dishapatani” Disha Patani seemingly shares a very good bond with both Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff. Krishna Shroff also went on to comment and called the picture, “Cuuute”. If the rumours to be believed, Disha Patani is dating Tiger Shroff and this is the reason she is close to his family.

Tiger Shroff also wished Disha Patani

Disha Patan's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also posted a goofy video of her on her birthday. In this video, Disha Patani can be seen dancing to a song playing in the background. As soon as the video was posted, Disha chimed in the comment section and thanked Tiger for the wishes. The actor wrote: “Youuuuu.....thank you superstar”.

On the work front - Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3. The movie is the third installment of the hit franchise, Baaghi, which revolves around the life of a martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. The movie featured Tiger, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. Baaghi 3 is the third onscreen association of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 11, 2020. It was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in supporting roles.

The actor was seen in War with Hrithik Roshan which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. In War, Tiger Shroff plays a protégé to Hrithik Roshan and the story of the action-drama revolves around the life of a secret agent, 'Kabir' who raises questions on the nation’s security. The much-loved action entertainer has commendable stunt sequences.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film, KTina. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Radhe. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action-entertainer also stars Chunky Panday in a prominent role. Reportedly, the movie is a sequel to the hit film, Wanted.

