Esha Gupta Talks About Young Generation, Says 'They Are Attracted To Virtual World'

Esha Gupta began her journey in Bollywood with the film Jannat 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi. Since then, the actor has starred in several films such as Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Rustom, Commando 2 and many more. Esha Gupta is now all set to woo fans with the release of her web series, REJCTX season 2. In a recent interview, Esha Gupta talked about the new generation and how they are attracted to the virtual world.

Esha Gupta said that she thinks these days, the young generation has more first-world problems rather than real-world issues. She added that youngsters have problems like why they are not getting enough likes and popularity among peers on social media or why their friend’s car is bigger than their own car. Furthermore, she stated that there is jealousy, greed and exhibitionism rather than living in the moment while exploring. It is not just the problem of teenagers but everyone whose life is all about living on social media. The internet has given access to everything to everyone, but their problem is not coming out of experience but overexposure, she added.

Furthermore, Esha Gupta said that sexual crime is also increasing among the young generation because they are overexposed. She said that she is not against exploring new relationships and possibilities, dating and other adventures but she is certainly against sexual exploitation that has increased due to overexposed social media. She also mentioned that she just wishes that the young generation live their lives more in the real-world than the virtual world.

REJCTX season 2 is directed by Goldie Behl and the new season of the show revolved around the murder of Anushka Rao. Anushka’s character was portrayed by Kubbra Sait in the previous season. In the new season, Esha's character Rene is introduced to resolve the mystery of Anushka''s death.

Talking about her character, Esha Gupta said that it is the last case that her character Renee is investigating and therefore it is personal to her. She is putting everything to resolve the murder case of Anushka Rao. On one hand, she has to report to her senior and prove her point, and on the other hand, these college students who are involved in the case are taking her for a ride. She is a no-nonsense dutiful police officer who is stuck in the situation and determined to solve the murder mystery, added Esha Gupta. REJCTX season 2 also features Sumeet Vyas, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali, Ridhi Khakhar, Pooja Shetty, Saadhika Syal, and Ayush Khurrana among others.

