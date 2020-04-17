Esha Gupta Releases New Teaser Of 'REJCTX' Season 2; Take A Look

Esha Gupta started her journey in Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2. Since then she has become a popular face in the industry with films like Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Rustom, Commando 2, etc. Esha Gupta is now all set for the release of her web series, REJCTX. The actor also released the teaser of the show recently on her social media.

Esha Gupta releases new teaser of REJCTX season 2

Esha Gupta recently took to her social media to share the new teaser for her upcoming web series, REJCTX. The actor will be a part of the second season of the show that will be made available on the OTT platform, Zee 5. The previous season of the show featured Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali, and Ridhi Khakhar in lead roles.

After a highly successful first season, REJCTX has now come ahead with its second season. The show revolves around the story of a group of teenagers and the dark world that they are a part of. Esha Gupta will play a very important role in the show.

From the looks of the teaser for REJCTX season 2, Esha Gupta will be playing the role of Officer Renee in the film. She will be a part of the investigations that will take place in Jefferson World High School. The new season will also have the cast from the first season including Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates fame and Kubbra Sait of Sacred Games fame.

The show will once again explore the lives of the students from the Jefferson World High School. Esha Gupta’s character will be exploring the deep truths and secrets behind every single character on REJCTX in the new season. In the teaser, one can also see Esha Gupta engage in some nail-biting scenes. She has been in a few action sequences as well.

Esha Gupta’s character of Officier Renee will go to various extents to know the truth. The release date for the new season of REJCTX has not been announced yet. In the meanwhile, fans can catch up on the previous season through Zee5.

Check out the teaser for REJCTX here:

