Actor Evelyn Sharma Defines The Post-lockdown 'normal', Says 'Mondays Are For Winners'

The nationwide lockdown has brought life to a standstill and has even inverted the daily routine of the people in our country. Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma has put a hilarious twist to the erstwhile weekly anticipation of the 'Monday blues' and has stated that 'Mondays Are For Winners'. This could very well be the new normal once the lockdown imposed by the government is lifted.

Evelyn Sharma, who made a mark in Bollywood with Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, took to Instagram and shared a candid throwback picture of herself dressed in black jumpsuit paired with a sheer white jacket. For her, the 'blues' are now for the weekend, and weekdays should be something to look forward to. She wrote, "Ok I’m over my weekend blues! 😄 What projects are you guys working on this week? #MondaysAreForWinners".

Along with the above post, she also shared another similar post to interact and entertain her fans and followers on social media.

Indo-German actor Evelyn Sharma who was last seen in the 2019 action thriller film Saaho has been away from the cameras for quite some time now. The actor, however, has been active on social media and has been spotted in many events in the past. She had been in the news for her engagement to Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur boyfriend Dr. Tushaan Bhindi. Evelyn had also recently shared a picture with him and captioned the post, "My favourite person to be locked down with! #forever ❤️❤️"

