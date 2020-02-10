John Abraham's Luxe Sea Facing Home Is All The House Goals You Need Today

John Abraham is a true believer in reflecting his personality in his way of living. Similarly, his home speaks a thousand words about his styles. John Abraham’s penthouse in the plush neighbourhood of Mumbai will give you goals of future home planning. Here is a sneak peek into John Abraham’s luxe house in Bandra

The basic structure

John Abraham’s home is defined with clean lines, expanding space illusions. For this John Abraham has chosen full height mirrors and floor to ceil window sills and screens. John’s home is the epitome of simplicity. According to reports, John’s home was given the ‘Best Home’ title by the Indian Institute of Architecture and Design back in 2017. John’s house is a two-storey sea-facing structure, with an outdoor pool, gym amenities and more.

John Abraham wished for a dining table which reflects on his philosophy of being close to nature. His table is made of a single tree, which was logged out of a dead tree. John’s favourite part is the bench-style seating.

John Abraham spends a lot of time inside his gym and his favourite pass time fitness activity is the ab-crunching. He believes in a fit way of living. John also believes that his minimalistic house design helps him around him and keeps him active. John also has a walk-in closet, with a separate section for helmets signed by many popular motor racers.

John Abraham’s kitchen

John Abraham has once again a minimal kitchen with clean lines. Massive counter space with stell furnishing. The kitchen is functional and also houses an oven and refrigerator. Further, the kitchen space opens up to the extended log dinner table.

According to John Abraham, his house is Vastu compliant and also has a sea-facing view. The name of his house is Villa in the Sky and located in Bandra. The house is a 4000 sq ft home designed by the Architectural firm of his brother, Alan.

Take a tour inside John's home

