Sonakshi Sinha Or Shraddha Kapoor, Who Wore The White Corset Outfit Better?

On several occasions, Bollywood actors have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or indistinguishable ensembles. Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor are two Bollywood divas who are known for their unique fashion statement and diverse movie choices. They both have different taste when it comes to fashion. Shraddha Kapoor's style is very chic, while Sonakshi’s loves bold and quirky. Recently, the stunning Sonakshi Sinha and the charming Shraddha Kapoor were in a similar outfit situation. Both of them opted for a white corset dress by Danielle Guizio. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore it better.

Fashion Face-Off: Who wore the white shirt corset dress better?

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looked ravishing in a white corset dress. She wore a crisp white shirt for the promotions of her movie, Mission Mangal, on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Dabangg actor added a matching corset over the shirt and tucked it all in white high-waisted flared denim pants from label Danielle Guizio. She added a bit of colour to her outfit by opting for pink strappy heels by Public Desire. She further styled her hair in soft waves which casually brushed her shoulders. With a flawless base and neutral-toned lips, the actor looked stunning in the outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in a white corset shirt dress from the house of Danielle Guizio. The Baaghi actor wore the longer version of the white shirt and cinched it with a matching corset. She let the rest of the shirt loose instead of tucking it into a pant like Sonakshi. She added a hint of colour to her eyes by opting for an icy-blue shimmer shadow and kept the rest of her look neutral. She pulled her hair back into a sleek top-knot which gave a more elegant touch to her. overall look Lastly, she completed her outfit with clear strapped heels from Public Desire.

