Everytime Hina Khan's Quirky Sunglasses Complemented Her Outfit, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Hina Khan's first film in Bollywood 'Hacked' is experiencing a warm welcome at the box office. Known for her quirky style game, check out her best sunglasses.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's first film in Bollywood titled Hacked hit the screens on Friday. Her movie has been receiving a trail of rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Hina Khan's promotional event pictures also made a lot of buzz. Khan is widely lauded for chic accessories and on-point style game. Not to miss her versatile sunglasses collection that is quite evident in her pictures. Take a look at her quirky sunglasses you would love. 

Hina Khan's quirky sunglasses

1. Hina Khan's blue vacation sunglasses is everything that you need on your next trip. With a funky hat and beachy attire, Khan looks perfect. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

2. Hina Khan escaped to the Maldives in December to celebrate Christmas. The picture shows Hina teaming all her outfits with matching sunglasses. Check out her square-shaped retro glasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

3. Hina Khan's photos from her outing in Pushkar stormed the internet. Take a look at the Hacked actor's pink outfit and her matching pink-circled sunglasses. Fans also dropped comments about her quirky boots. 

Also Read | Hina Khan backs Priyanka Chopra, challenges trolls, 'to wear the outfit for 10 minutes'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

4. Once again, Hina Khan is seen wearing a differently styled pair of sunglasses in Pushkar. Clubbing it with a casual dress and boots, Hina Khan's photos have received pouring love from fans. Check out.

Also Read | Hina Khan On Playing Komolika In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Sometimes I Feel Like Going Back

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

5.  Hina Khan's wide collection of sunglasses is evident through her Instagram posts. This time, she is seen wearing circled brown reflectors during one of her trips in foreign. Sporting a classy outfit, she looks like a diva. 

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In December? Details Inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | Hina Khan reveals the reason for choosing 'Hacked', says 'Have seen the trauma personally'

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

 

 

Published:
