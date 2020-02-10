Everytime Hina Khan's Quirky Sunglasses Complemented Her Outfit, See Pictures

Hina Khan's first film in Bollywood titled Hacked hit the screens on Friday. Her movie has been receiving a trail of rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Hina Khan's promotional event pictures also made a lot of buzz. Khan is widely lauded for chic accessories and on-point style game. Not to miss her versatile sunglasses collection that is quite evident in her pictures. Take a look at her quirky sunglasses you would love.

Hina Khan's quirky sunglasses

1. Hina Khan's blue vacation sunglasses is everything that you need on your next trip. With a funky hat and beachy attire, Khan looks perfect. Take a look.

2. Hina Khan escaped to the Maldives in December to celebrate Christmas. The picture shows Hina teaming all her outfits with matching sunglasses. Check out her square-shaped retro glasses.

3. Hina Khan's photos from her outing in Pushkar stormed the internet. Take a look at the Hacked actor's pink outfit and her matching pink-circled sunglasses. Fans also dropped comments about her quirky boots.

4. Once again, Hina Khan is seen wearing a differently styled pair of sunglasses in Pushkar. Clubbing it with a casual dress and boots, Hina Khan's photos have received pouring love from fans. Check out.

5. Hina Khan's wide collection of sunglasses is evident through her Instagram posts. This time, she is seen wearing circled brown reflectors during one of her trips in foreign. Sporting a classy outfit, she looks like a diva.

