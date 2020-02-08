Hina Khan Reveals The Reason For Choosing 'Hacked', Says 'Have Seen The Trauma Personally'

Television actor Hina Khan turned into a household name after her character Akshara from the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gained immense love and popularity. Later, Hina Khan bagged appreciation for her versatility, when she portrayed the antagonist in Ekta Kapoor's serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, last year. Recently, she marked her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's latest release Hacked. A report published by a leading news portal states the reason why Hina Khan chose Hacked for her Bollywood debut.

READ | Hina Khan On Playing Komolika In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Sometimes I Feel Like Going Back

READ | Armaan Jain's Star-studded Wedding, Hina Khan's Bollywood Debut: Newsmakers Of This Week

The report stated that when Hina Khan said yes to Vikram Bhatt for Hacked, she narrated him her friend's experience with a stalker. According to the report, the stalker was following her friend on every social media platform, keeping a tab on everything she liked, every tag she put, every location she checked in to. The report further added that the stalker started posting mean comments on her social media until Hina Khan encouraged her friend to report the matter.

READ | Hina Khan Backs Priyanka Chopra, Challenges Trolls, 'to Wear The Outfit For 10 Minutes'

READ | Hina Khan Was Inspired From Juhi Chawla's 'Darr' & Madhuri Dixit's 'Anjaam' For 'Hacked'

Moreover, the report also added that Hina stated that people undermine the impact of virtual bullying in their lives. Talking about the same friend, Hina Khan said that her friend suffered from depression and anxiety long after the cyber cell took action against the stalker. Further, Hina Khan added that there is a deep emotional bond with the story of Hacked because someone close to her has lived the harrowing experience. Hina Khan also added that she has seen the trauma personally.

Details of Hacked

Hina Khan along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar plays the lead character of the film Hacked. The Vikram Bhatt, directorial is a psychological thriller film. The much-hyped film has hit the theatres on Friday, i.e February 7, 2020, along with Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Hian Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.