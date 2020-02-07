Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In December? Details Inside

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been allegedly dating for more than two years. Ever since Alia confessed her love for Ranbir at an awards event in 2019, the paparazzi has left no stone unturned in following their whereabouts. According to a journalist's statement to a leading magazine, Alia and Ranbir are reportedly all set to tie the knot in December after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated movie Brahmastra, which features the duo on screen together for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding in December?

According to the latest report, preparations for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding have begun and their extended families have been asked to save the dates. Earlier this week, Ranbir and Alia graced the wedding reception of the Rockstar actor's cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's star-studded event. Interestingly, Neetu Kapoor also accompanied the two.

Alia Bhatt, who celebrated Christmas with the Kapoor's, made many headlines as pictures of her with the Kapoor gang were all over the internet. Not only this, recently Ayan Mukerji in a Brahmastra promotional video, asked Ranbir Kapoor to tell his 'girlfriend' to not keep recording all the time. The duo also escaped to an unknown destination to ring in New Years 2020.

On the professional front, Alia has begun shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she will be playing a mafia queen. She has also been roped in for the epic historical drama Takht, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra is set to release on December 4, 2020.

