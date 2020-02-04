Hina Khan On Playing Komolika In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Sometimes I Feel Like Going Back

Hina Khan, who won the hearts of the audience with her splendid performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is now doing the spadework of promoting her first film in Bollywood titled Hacked. When Hina Khan bid adieu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, fans took over social media to express their disappointment on her exit. Interestingly, while promoting Hacked, Hina Khan too made a revelation that she misses her role as Komolika.

Hina Khan says she sometimes feels like doing a Komolika scene

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Hina Khan was questioned about how she felt when she dipped her toes in Bollywood after years of working in the television industry. She was also asked about taking the risk of quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay when it was rolling high on success.

Hina mentioned that sometimes she feels like going back and doing some Komolika scenes. Hina also said that she thoroughly enjoyed shooting on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

In the same interview, Hina Khan added that as actors, they can play a negative or a positive role and sometimes even an antagonist or a protagonist's role. She further said that Komolika's role was so well-received and that she was overwhelmed with the response. She then expressed her excitement for her upcoming film Hacked.

Meanwhile, helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the story of Hacked revolves around a young man's love for an older woman and how it turns into an obsession and deals with online hacking/cyberbullying. The movie is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner LoneRanger Productions. Hacked is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

