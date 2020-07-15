Zoya Akhtar And Others At Her Residence Tested Negative For COVID-19, Reveals Shabana Azmi

Zoya Akhtar’s house was recently declared as a containment zone. The pictures of a banner put up by the BMC was doing the rounds on the internet. The filmmaker did not disclose anything on the matter. However, her stepmother and actor Shabana Azmi revealed that everyone at Zoya’s house has been tested negative. Read to know more.

Shabana Azmi reveals everyone at Zoya’s has tested negative

Veteran actor and wife of Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi informed a news portal about the status of people at Zoya Akhtar’s house as it was declared as a containment zone. She said that it is all clear. Shabana mentioned that everyone, including the Gully Boy director, in the house has been tested negative for coronavirus or COVID-19.

Zoya Akhtar resides with her mother Honey Irani at the place, where Farhan Akhtar lived too until he moved out a few years back. A situation of panic prevailed as a containment zone poster was seen outside the Akhtar’s residence. The house is next to veteran actor Rekha’s bungalow named, Sea Springs, which was also declared as containment zone by the BMC after a security guard was tested positive.

According to reports, Zoya Akhtar’s house and Rekha’s bungalow share the same boundary wall. It is said that when Rekha’s security guard was tested positive for coronavirus, Zoya’s watchmen also got infected. But all is reportedly safe inside both the bungalows. Both Rekha and Zoya are doing fine. The poster put up on both the residences read, “This area has been declared as ‘containment area’ as a resident is found positive in Corona Virus Test The entry to this area is restricted and Violation of rules is punishable Maintain Social distancing Stay safe.” Helpline numbers are also given on the poster.

On the professional front, Zoya Akhtar is said to be working on the second season of Made in Heaven. She is reportedly scripting the second season of highly anticipated OTT show. As per reports, Made In Heaven season 2 has not been shelved, but only delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The show streams on Amazon Prime Video.

