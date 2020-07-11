Rekha's Bungalow Sealed & Other Entertainment News Recap For July 11, 2020

The entertainment business has slowed down as filming and production of several projects are on a halt. However, there are some events that took place today that are making headlines. Check out the daily entertainment news for today, July 11, 2020.

Daily Entertainment Recap – July 11, 2020

Rekha’s Bungalow sealed as a security guard tests COVID-19 positive

Veteran Bollywood actor Rekha resides at Bandstand area in Bandra, Mumbai. Her bungalow, named Sea Springs, has been sealed by BMC officials and declared as a containment zone after one of her security guards has been tested positive for COVID-19. The guard is under treatment at a facility in BKC, Mumbai. Till now, Rekha or her team have not given any official statement on the matter.

Ajaz Khan calls Sandip “fake friend” of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bigg Boss season 7 contestant and actor Ajaz Khan recently said in an interview with a news portal that Sandip Ssingh is not a “true friend” of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He stated that Sandip is only trying to “act as a friend” but has failed to demand justice for the Kai Po Che! star’s demise.

Ajaz mentioned that Sandip has been talking to Sushant’s father and was also seen meeting him along with Shekhar Suman. However, Ajay mentioned that it was “just a show” and he is faking his behaviour. The actor added that the filmmaker has just met Sushant Singh Rajput at parties.

Jamie and Jesse Lever lip-sync to Aslam Bhai song

Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever and her brother Jesse Lever are seen lip-syncing on their father’s popular track. The duo lip-synced on the song Aslam Bhai from the movie Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega. Jamie posted the video on her Instagram handle. The sister-brother duo is seen giving goofy expressions and ended the video with twitching their lips several times. Check out the video below.

Reshma Shetty record statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mumbai Police department has called in various celebrities taking their statements as they investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. As per reports, Talent Manager Reshma Shetty recently recorded her statement to Mumbai Police. She was reportedly interrogated for around four to five hours, however, details on the matter are under wrap. Reshma Shetty handles famous actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others.

Taapsee Pannu wishes a happy birthday to beau Mathias Boe

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is dating badminton player Mathias Boe for around five years now. As Boe turned 40-year-old today, she wished him on her Instagram story. The actor shared an old video of Mathias Boe and wrote, “Something's don't change and I'm not talking about the badminton n the wins. It's the hand brush n the scratch ! From 8 to 40... Happy birthday Mathias" [sic]. Check out the picture below.

