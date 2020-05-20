Zoya Akhtar Shares A Glimpse Of Her Script As She Works From Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Zoya Akhtar is one of the most well-known filmmakers in the Bollywood industry. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry and has given some of the most blockbuster films. Her movies are not only loved by the audiences but also go on to become a commercial success. Zoya Akhtar shared a video of her script on her social media account. Check out the video.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director took to her Instagram story and posted a short video of the script that she is working on. She then panned the camera to her dog, who dozed off beside her adorably. Zoya Akhtar captioned the story with a simple word ‘Narration’. The monochrome video also features the names of some of the characters from the script.

The story features a script in which the characters are conversing with one another. The names of the characters that are visible in the story are Ashish, Jacqueline, and Rishi. Zoya Akhtar, she did not mention if the script was for a feature film or for the OTT platform.

Zoya Akhtar has helmed hit movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy. She has also dabbled with the OTT platform where she provided the audiences with some of the most beautifully narrated stories. Zoya Akhtar was one of the directors who directed a short film in Netflix’s Lust Stories as well as Ghost Stories.

Zoya Akhtar in coronavirus lockdown

Zoya Akhtar, like most celebrities, has been homebound due to the global coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been spending her time in quarantine with her adorable puppy. Celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media talking about how they are spending their time in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Zoya Akhtar, too, has been sharing pictures of her time in the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been sharing one picture each day and given her fans a glimpse of her time in lockdown. She captions each picture with a number of days it has been since lockdown. Right from ‘Day 1’ to ‘Day 57’, Zoya Akhtar has kept a track of all her days in the lockdown. Zoya Akhtar has also been sharing about following the norms of the lockdown and practising social distancing.

